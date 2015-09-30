The PC Gamer Show: Prison Architect devs, VR, TwitchCon

Welcome back to The PC Gamer Show, of our weekly livestreamed podcast. You can catch the show live on Tuesdays at 1 pm PDT on our Twitch channel, or after the fact at any of the links below.

This week, we were joined by Chris Delay and Mark Morris, the co-founders of Introversion Software.

The topics:

TwitchCon, EGX, and the amazing success of 'Twitch Plays'. The good and the bad of early access games. Catfantastic quiz: A 'hands-on' Team Fortress 2 themed quiz. How kids games have changed over time. Oculus Connect 2 and the future of VR. Viewer questions from Twitch chat. A lot of Prison Architect.

Your flapping heads for this episode:

Tom Marks

James Davenport

Chris Delay - Lead Designer at Introversion Software

Mark Morris - Producer at Introversion Software