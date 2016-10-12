The PC Gamer Show: Overwatch Halloween, Star Citizen, Battlefield 1

Welcome back to , our weekly livestreamed podcast. You can catch the show live on Wednesdays at 1 pm PDT on , or after the fact at any of the links below.
On this week's show we're discussing James' time with the Battlefield 1 campaign, the new Halloween Terror update to Overwatch, Star Citizen news out of CitizenCon, and more—including our usual Twitch chat Q&A.
This week's topics:
- What we've been playing recently.
- Overwatch got a Halloween Terror update.
- Some Star Citizen news came out of CitizenCon last weekend.
- We discuss James' time with the Battlefield 1 campaign
- We take your questions from Twitch chat.
- Bo joins us for the first time!
Listen:
Your flapping heads for this episode:
The awesome images we use for the show were made for us in Source Filmmaker by Ness "Uberchain" Delacroix. You can find her and her .