The PC Gamer Show: most anticipated games of 2017, CES, and more

Welcome back to , our weekly livestreamed podcast. You can catch the show live on Wednesdays at 1 pm PDT on , or after the fact at any of the links below.
We're back for a whole new year of shows! This week we'll be taking a look back at what we played over the break, a look forward at our most anticipated games of the year, a look around at what to expect from CES this week, and more—including our usual Twitch chat Q&A.
This week's topics:
- What we were playing over the holiday break.
- Bo breaks down the crazy tech and other things we can expect from CES 2017.
- We look forward toward our most anticipated games of the year.
- We take your questions from Twitch chat.
- Lots of Hyperbole... and Steven's dad.
Listen:
Your flapping heads for this episode:
The awesome images we use for the show were made for us in Source Filmmaker by Ness "Uberchain" Delacroix. You can find her and her .