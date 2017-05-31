The PC Gamer Show: Kerbal Space Program, a community Q&A, and more

Welcome back to The PC Gamer Show, our weekly livestreamed podcast. You can catch the show live on Wednesdays at 1 pm PDT on our Twitch channel, or after the fact at any of the links below.

This week will be a slightly shorter episode as we are getting ready for E3! We'll be looking at the recent news with Kerbal Space Program, doing an extended Twitch Chat Q&A, and talking about a whole lot more games—including Vanquish and Old Man's Journey.

This week's topics

We talk Kerbal and Overwatch news

We discuss what we've been playing recently.

We take your questions from Twitch chat.

Tom rocks back and forth slowly, alone in a dark room.

Your flapping heads for this episode:

Tom Marks

Lucas Sullivan - Senior Editor at GamesRadar+