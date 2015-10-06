The PC Gamer Show: guest Paul Neurath, Far Cry Primal

Every Tuesday at 1 PM Pacific we broadcast The PC Gamer Show live from our office. It's your chance to get your questions answered live on Twitch, and hear us talk about gaming news, hardware, and what we're playing.

This week we'll be joined by legendary game designer Paul Neurath, one of the founders of Looking Glass Studios and a creative mind behind Ultima Underworld, Thief (the original), System Shock 2, and many more classic RPGs. He'll be with us for the podcast portion and then telling us about his newest game, Underworld Ascendant, after the show.

Today, we'll be talking about what makes a good stealth game, the recently announced Far Cry: Primal, the return of cRPGs, Undertale, and more—including an RPG themed Catfantastic quiz and our usual Twitch chat Q&A.

Watch along today on Twitch, and toss us some feedback on Twitter or here in the comments!

