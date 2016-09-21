Popular

The PC Gamer Show: Gears of War 4, GPUs, and the biggest upcoming games

We talk GPU news, the busy holiday release season, and more.

Welcome back to The PC Gamer Show, our weekly livestreamed podcast. You can catch the show live on Wednesdays at 1 pm PDT on our Twitch channel, or after the fact at any of the links below. 

On this week's show we'll talk about our hands-on time with Gears of War 4, look at the upcoming busy season for new game releases, have a "State of the GPUnion" discussion, and more—including our usual Twitch chat Q&A.  

This week's topics:

  1. What we've been playing recently.
  2. Tom talks about his time with Gears of War 4.
  3. Jarred delivers a "State of the GPUnion".
  4. We look ahead at a busy holiday season.
  5. We take your questions from Twitch chat.
  6. #BlameJames2016

Listen:

Your flapping heads for this episode:

Tom Marks 

Wes Fenlon

Jarred Walton 

The awesome images we use for the show were made for us in Source Filmmaker by Ness "Uberchain" Delacroix. You can find her DeviantArt page here and her Patreon page here.  

