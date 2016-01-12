The PC Gamer Show: Firaxis joins us for an XCOM 2 demo

Every Tuesday at 1 PM Pacific we broadcast The PC Gamer Show live from our office. It's your chance to get your questions answered live on Twitch, and hear us talk about gaming news, hardware, and what we're playing.

We've got two special guests from Firaxis Games on the show today: Lead Producer Garth DeAngeli and Designer Mark Nauta.

They're here to talk XCOM 2 with us, as well as show off an early look at some gameplay. We'll also be talking about Wes' trip to CES 2016, speedrunning and the recently completed Awesome Games Done Quick marathon, and lots more—including our usual Twitch Chat Q&A.

Watch along today on Twitch, and toss us some feedback on Twitter or here in the comments!

You can also listen to last week's episode right here.

The awesome images we use for the show were made for us in Source Film Maker by Ness "Uberchain" Delacroix. You can find her DeviantArt page here and her Patreon page here.