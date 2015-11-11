The PC Gamer Show: Fallout 4, BlizzCon 2015, and more

Welcome back to The PC Gamer Show, of our weekly livestreamed podcast. You can catch the show live on Tuesdays at 1 pm PDT on our Twitch channel, or after the fact at any of the links below.

We haven't quite setup up the office for the show yet, so we've all called in from home again.

This week's topics:

We go through all of BlizzCon 2015's big announcements. The Fallout 4 hype train has finally pulled into the station. Viewer questions from Twitch chat. Tom mispronounces Hearthstone a lot.

Listen:

Your flapping heads for this episode:

Tom Marks

Tyler Wilde

James Davenport

Chris Livingston

Tim Clark