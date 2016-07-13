The PC Gamer Show: CS:GO gambling, Overwatch, Arma 3 Apex, and more

Welcome back to The PC Gamer Show , our weekly livestreamed podcast. You can catch the show live on Wednesdays at 1 pm PDT on our Twitch channel , or after the fact at any of the links below.

This week we're taking a look at Overwatch's first new hero since launch, last week's CS:GO skin gambling controversy, Evolve's switch to F2P, Arma 3's Apex expansion, and lots more—including our usual Twitch chat Q&A.

This week's topics:

What we've been playing recently. Overwatch is getting a big patch, along with its first new hero. CS:GO gambling sites finally get a response from Valve. Evolve goes F2P. Arma 3 Apex brings the military sim to a whole new island. We take your questions from Twitch chat. Tom wants to play god.

Your flapping heads for this episode:

Tom Marks

Wes Fenlo n

Evan Lahti