The PC Gamer Show: CS:GO gambling, Overwatch, Arma 3 Apex, and more

Valve takes action on gambling sites, Overwatch has a new hero, and lots more!

Welcome back to The PC Gamer Show, our weekly livestreamed podcast. You can catch the show live on Wednesdays at 1 pm PDT on our Twitch channel, or after the fact at any of the links below. 

This week we're taking a look at Overwatch's first new hero since launch, last week's CS:GO skin gambling controversy, Evolve's switch to F2P, Arma 3's Apex expansion, and lots more—including our usual Twitch chat Q&A.  

This week's topics:  

  1. What we've been playing recently.
  2. Overwatch is getting a big patch, along with its first new hero.
  3. CS:GO gambling sites finally get a response from Valve.
  4. Evolve goes F2P.
  5. Arma 3 Apex brings the military sim to a whole new island.
  6. We take your questions from Twitch chat.
  7. Tom wants to play god.

Your flapping heads for this episode:

Tom Marks 

Wes Fenlon

Evan Lahti

The awesome images we use for the show were made for us in Source Filmmaker by Ness "Uberchain" Delacroix. You can find her DeviantArt page here and her Patreon page here.  

