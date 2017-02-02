The PC Gamer Show: Conan Exiles, Marvel games, and more

Welcome back to , our weekly livestreamed podcast. You can catch the show live on Wednesdays at 1 pm PDT on , or after the fact at any of the links below.
This week we'll be taking a look at Conan Exiles, talking about what we want from a Square Enix Marvel game, and more—including our usual Twitch chat Q&A.
The week's topics:
- The ZeniMax-Oculus court case has wrapped up.
- We talk about what we've been playing recently.
- Chris and James talk about their time in Conan Exiles.
- Tom gets excited about a Marvel game from Square Enix.
- We take your questions from Twitch Chat.
- James is a very happy boy.
Listen:
Your flapping heads for this episode:
The awesome images we use for the show were made for us in Source Filmmaker by Ness "Uberchain" Delacroix. You can find her and her .