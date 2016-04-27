The PC Gamer Show: best of PAX East, Pyre, and Blackroom

Welcome back to , our weekly livestreamed podcast. You can catch the show live on Wednesdays at 1 pm PDT on , or after the fact at any of the links below.
This week we'll be taking a look at the best games we played at PAX East last weekend (including a longer look at Pyre), John Romero's Kickstarter FPS Blackroom, and lots more—as always, ending the show with our Twitch chat Q&A.
This week's topics:
- What we've been playing recently.
- The best games Tom played at PAX East.
- We take a look at Supergiant's next game, Pyre.
- John Romero has started a Kickstarter for a new FPS, Blackroom.
- Our usual Twitch chat Q&A.
- James is happy then grumpy.
Listen:
Your flapping heads for this episode: