The PC Gamer Show: best of PAX East, Pyre, and Blackroom

By

We breakdown the best stuff we played at PAX East and take a look at John Romero's new Kickstarter.

Welcome back to The PC Gamer Show, our weekly livestreamed podcast. You can catch the show live on Wednesdays at 1 pm PDT on our Twitch channel, or after the fact at any of the links below. 

This week we'll be taking a look at the best games we played at PAX East last weekend (including a longer look at Pyre), John Romero's Kickstarter FPS Blackroom, and lots more—as always, ending the show with our Twitch chat Q&A. 

This week's topics: 

  1. What we've been playing recently.
  2. The best games Tom played at PAX East.
  3. We take a look at Supergiant's next game, Pyre.
  4. John Romero has started a Kickstarter for a new FPS, Blackroom.
  5. Our usual Twitch chat Q&amp;A.
  6. James is happy then grumpy.

Your flapping heads for this episode:

Tom Marks 

Wes Fenlon 

James Davenport

