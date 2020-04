Welcome back to The PC Gamer Show, our weekly podcast.

This week, Steven drops by to give us some early impressions of the long-awaited Mount & Blade sequel. This one's only in early access, but it's already shaping up to be one hell of a medieval life and warfare sim. Emma shows up in the back half to explain why she likes the Resident Evil 3 Remake, even if it didn't get the most favorable reviews. If you're on the fence, it's worth a listen.

