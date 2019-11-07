Popular

The PC Gamer Show 180: Red Dead 2 on PC, Diablo 4, Overwatch 2

Inky black vomit, robot swarms, and horses.

Welcome back to The PC Gamer Show, our weekly podcast. You can watch the show live on Thursdays at 9 am PDT on our Twitch channel, or after the fact through any of the links below.

On this week's show, Tyler and Joanna report back from BlizzCon with plenty of Diablo 4 and Overwatch 2 impressions in tow. Meanwhile, James has been farting around in the old west, giving the PC version of Red Dead Redemption 2 a go.

Hosts this week:

James Davenport (Twitter, Twitch)

Joanna Nelius (Twitter)

Tyler Wilde (Twitter)

James Davenport

James is PC Gamer’s bad boy, staying up late to cover Fortnite while cooking up radical ideas for the weekly livestream. He can still kickflip and swears a lot. You’ll find him somewhere in the west growing mushrooms and playing Dark Souls.
