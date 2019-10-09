The PC Gamer Show 177: Red Dead Redemption 2 PC, the Destiny 2 new player experience

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Welcome back to The PC Gamer Show, our weekly podcast. You can typically watch the show live on Wednesdays at 1 pm PDT on our Twitch channel, but our host is between places and seeking decent internet service. For now, catch it at any of the links below.

On this week's show, Andy Kelly and Fraser Brown from the UK PCG faction join James to talk about the Red Dead 2 PC announcement along with their collective impressions of the game from playing it months ago on a PlayStation 4 (shhh...).

Fraser's also back into Destiny 2 and finding it a bit difficult to navigate, so he and James elaborate and break down how unfriendly Destiny 2 is to new players. The twist: it's somehow still worth the pain.

How to listen:

Hosts this week:

James Davenport (Twitter, Twitch)

Andy Kelly (Twitter)

Fraser Brown (Twitter)