The PC Gamer Show 164: E3 rumor roundup, big publisher predictions, Outer Wilds

E3 is just shorthand for the gamer's third eye.

Welcome back to The PC Gamer Show, our weekly livestreamed podcast. You can catch the show live on Wednesdays at 1 pm PDT on our Twitch channel, or after the fact at any of the links below.  

On this week’s show, Steven expresses his deep love for the cold vacuum of space, then we all make predictions for E3’s big publisher shows and dig into all the rumors and leaks orbiting the electronic three so far.

How to listen:

Hosts this week:

James Davenport (Twitter, Twitch)

Tyler Wilde (Twitter)

Steven Messner (Twitter)

James Davenport

James is PC Gamer’s bad boy, staying up late to cover Fortnite while cooking up radical ideas for the weekly livestream. He can still kickflip and swears a lot. You’ll find him somewhere in the west growing mushrooms and playing Dark Souls.
