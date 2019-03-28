The PC Gamer Show 157: Sekiro, Stadia, and GDC

Welcome back to The PC Gamer Show , our weekly livestreamed podcast. You can catch the show live on Wednesdays at 1 pm PDT on our Twitch channel , or after the fact at any of the links below.

This week Steven and James talk about their roller coaster relationship with Sekiro and how they ended up falling in love (with Sekiro), Bo walks us through Google's Stadia game streaming service announcement, and everyone picks out the biggest news and favorite games of GDC.

How to listen:

Note: New episodes might take a few hours to show up on every service.

Hosts this week:

James Davenport ( Twitter , Twitch )

Bo Moore ( Twitter )