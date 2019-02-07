Popular

The PC Gamer Show 152: Apex Legends, Anthem’s endgame, and listener Q&A

Also, Tim spreads his terrible card disease.

VIDEO: The PC Gamer Show 152, also available on YouTube.

Welcome back to The PC Gamer Show, our weekly livestreamed podcast. You can catch the show live on Wednesdays at 1 pm PDT on our Twitch channel, or after the fact at any of the links below.    

This week we spend a long time talking about everything Apex Legends does right and its long term outlook before moving onto endgames and whether Anthem is ready to compete with the likes of Destiny 2 and The Division. We close out the show watching Tim spread his viral Hearthstone card disease to some lucky players while answering listener questions. 

Listen:

Your flapping heads for this episode:

James Davenport

Wes Fenlon

Tim Clark

