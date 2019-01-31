The PC Gamer Show 151: Anthem impressions, Metro Exodus goes Epic exclusive, RTX 2060 reviewed

Welcome back to The PC Gamer Show , our weekly livestreamed podcast. You can catch the show live on Wednesdays at 1 pm PDT on our Twitch channel , or after the fact at any of the links below.

We're back with another show about three people talking. The words that happen do coincide with some recent videogame happenings, which is a nice bonus for fans of three people talking. Those words include feelings on Anthem's VIP demo weekend extravaganza, the FPS-to-dollar ratio rating for the RTX 2060, and our perfect opinions on the whole Epic-buying-all-the-games-for-its-store thing.

Listen:

Your flapping heads for this episode:

James Davenport

Chris Livingston