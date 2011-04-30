The Old Republic shows off Sith Warrior's gear progression

While we wait in anticipation for official news regarding The Old Republic's release date, BioWare has released a new video showing off the progressions your Sith Warrior's gear. As is the habit of MMO armor sets, the outfit gets more and more crazy as he reaches higher levels: from cloth rags and fake lightsaber to half-cyborg Sith Master. Which specialization do you think looks more intimidating, the Marauder or the Juggernaut?