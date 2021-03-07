The Microsoft Store leaked a Tomb Raider trilogy collection

A bundle called the Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy appeared on the Microsoft Store, and then was quickly removed from it, earlier today. A collection of the three reboot games, it includes Tomb Raider, Rise of the Tomb Raider, and Shadow of the Tomb Raider, as well as all of their DLC, and had a release date of March 18, though no price.

Rather than remastered versions it seems like a timely re-release, given that the recently announced Netflix anime based on Lara Croft's adventures will be set after this trilogy. The shop listing even uses the word "prequel" to describe them.

This is the now-deleted description from the Microsoft Store: "Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy is the complete edition of the award-winning Tomb Raider origin games. This collection contains all the definitive edition content from each critically acclaimed prequel title—Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition, Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration, and Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition. Follow Lara on her formative journey across the world, starting in Tomb Raider trapped on the shrouded island of Yamatai off the coast of Japan, to the harsh Siberian tundra hiding an immortal secret in Rise of the Tomb Raider, and finally to the mountainous landscape of Peru to uncover a cataclysmic power in Shadow of the Tomb Raider. With all the definitive edition content from each game, this Trilogy promises dozens of hours of breathtaking exploration, challenging puzzle-solving, and survival combat with Lara as she becomes the Tomb Raider she was destined to become."

