Tomb Raider will get the Netflix anime treatment

Castlevania is an anime, Dragon's Dogma is an anime, and soon, Tomb Raider will be an anime too. As confirmed by the Hollywood Reporter, the Netflix anime adaptation will be written and executive produced by Tasha Huo, who has also worked as a writer on The Witcher: Blood Origin.

According to the report, the series will take place after the most recent Tomb Raider reboot trilogy, which started with 2013's Tomb Raider and finished with 2018's Shadow of the Tomb Raider. That's fitting, as that trilogy itself took place before any of the earlier Tomb Raider games and were positioned as Lara Croft's origin story.

The anime won't have anything to do with the most recent Tomb Raider film, which Wes described as "a thoroughly decent action movie." It's yet to be seen whether the forthcoming Tomb Raider live action sequel, which now has a new director in Misha Green, will make good on that rather lukewarm assessment.

There's no word as yet on when the Tomb Raider anime will release.