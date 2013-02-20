Today is February 14th, otherwise known as Valentines Day , but we're not here to share chocolate and roses. No, our true love is in computer hardware ! We couldn't think of a better way to share the hardware we love than to give our Best of the Best section a big update.

This time around we've updated five categories: best mid tower case, best water cooler, best headphones and we've added two new sections: best ultraportable and best gaming notebook.

You can preview the new items we've added to our esteemed list in the gallery below, but if you haven't checked out the section in a while and are wondering what we think is currently the Best of the Best, click here . Agree/Disagree with our listings? Let us know in the comments!

Best Headphones: Razer Tiamat 7.1 Gaming Headset

If you're looking for a headset with great surround sound, look no further than the Kick Ass Razer Tiamat 7.1 Gaming Headset. The Tiamat also has powerful bass and is super comfortable.