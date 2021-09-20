After a delay earlier this year, Swery's The Good Life finally has a release date. The new trailer above breaks the news, and shows off all the dog-peeing and cat-scratching antics you'll get up to when The Good Life releases on October 15.

From the very peculiar mind of Swery, director of Deadly Premonition and D4: Dark Dreams Don't Die, The Good Life is seemingly a much more colorful and lighthearted adventure through the English countryside. You play as Naomi Hayward, a New York City photographer visiting the sleepy village of Rainy Woods. A mysterious client has asked you to investigate some nefarious happenings, and since you're in massive debt, you're in no place to turn them down. Things quickly take a turn for the worse when you discover a dead body in the river with a sword stuck in its belly.

Then there's the whole thing about Rainy Woods citizens turning into cats or dogs during the night. It's a Swery game, y'all. Naomi will eventually get the chance to bark or meow her way through Rainy Woods, peeing on sidewalks and hunting mice. The new trailer also shows off a glance of a few quirky characters, including a Sherlock Holmes-type fellow, a hippy woman named the Woodland Witch, and sheep-faced aristocrats.

The Good Life understandably has some big Hot Fuzz vibes, with Naomi working to uncover the mysteries of this eerily idyllic village. It'll be on Steam, PS4, Nintendo Switch and Xbox One in October.