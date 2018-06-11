The Forgotten City is a new standalone game based on the award-winning mod

One of the most popular Skyrim mods ever, The Forgotten City, is being released as its own game—also called The Forgotten City. The game was announced at the PC Gaming Show today.

"Deep underground in an ancient Roman city, a fragmented community lays dead because someone broke a mysterious law," reads the press release. "Within, a portal leads back into the past, allowing one person to change the fate of the city’s inhabitants—or witness their deaths in a time loop for eternity."

The original Forgotten City mod was downloaded by over 1.6 million people, and the new Forgotten City will "retain all the elements which made the original beloved," says developer Modern Storyteller. But that doesn't mean it's purely faithful: It's being built in the Unreal Engine with "redesigned characters and dialogue, fresh twists, lore and endings, added combat and wall-climbing mechanics, an all-new orchestral score, professional voice acting, and motion capture animations."

The Forgotten City is set to release in 2019. Check out the reveal trailer above.