The Forest screenshots set the tone ahead of upcoming early access release

Here's a new set of screenshots for the promising looking exploration horror game, The Forest. Yes, you may need to squint a bit, because they're pretty dark. That's a consequence of the eerie survival atmosphere that the game hopes to evoke. Luckily, as you can see from the previous trailer , that static darkness becomes a claustrophobic and eerie space when seen in motion.

Like a mutated cannibal, The Forest is creeping towards us. A Steam early access alpha release is planned to jump out in the next couple of months. While you wait, huddled in fear for that moment to arrive, check out my interview with the game's creator .