The Division 2 is half price on the Epic Games Store until Thursday

The combination of a 33% sale on The Division 2 and an extra $10/£10 off on the Epic Games Store means you can now buy Ubisoft's looter shooter for half price, or $30.19/£24.49, which is a hell of a deal.

It's 33% off on Ubisoft's own store, making it $40.19/£34.49, but it's also available on the Epic Games Store, where Epic is knocking $10/£10 off most purchases until Thursday, June 13. After that date, the 33% sale will remain until June 24 on both stores.

The discounts apply to all editions, but because the extra $10/£10 is a lower proportion of the total cost of the Gold and Ultimate editions, you won't quite be getting those versions for half price.

The 33% discount alone is the biggest PC price cut since The Division 2's launch earlier this year. Console owners currently get 40% off, but the extra Epic discount means this is the lowest price The Division 2 has ever been, and probably will be for a while.

You can read Samuel's review here: he called it a "packed, rewarding, and frequently thrilling looter shooter", and Ubisoft is constantly updating it with new things to do.

