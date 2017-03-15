The Disney Afternoon Collection gathers six Capcom-developed console classics

Capcom has announced The Disney Afternoon Collection—a gathering a six classic Disney console games from yesteryear complete with "crisp 1080p visuals" that's due next month.

April 18, to be exact, which is when you can get your hands on rebuffed digital-only versions of games now well over two decades old. This includes: Chip ‘n Dale Rescue Rangers, Chip ‘n Dale Rescue Rangers 2, Darkwing Duck, DuckTales, DuckTales 2, and TaleSpin. While some of those featured on other systems, they all starred on the NES—meaning us PC players can get in on the Nintendo hype that's seemingly taking over the world at the moment.

Although well aware of the games The Disney Afternoon Collection brings together, growing up in the UK means I did not know The Disney Afternoon was a two-hour animated television programming block produced by Walt Disney Television Animation that aired in the States, until just now.

Anyway, here's the Collection's announcement trailer:

Besides the games themselves, The Disney Afternoon Collection also includes a rewind feature so that players can "recover from blunders, making the games more accessible for first-timers", as well as new Boss Rush and Time Attack modes for extra replayability.

The game's "Museum Content" means history buffs can "enjoy a wealth of archival content to celebrate the era of the original releases such as concept art, advertisements, character art, and music." Which sounds pretty neat.

The Disney Afternoon Collection is due April 18 on PC, and costs $19.99/your regional equivalent.