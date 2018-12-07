'The Block' will bring stuff from Fortnite's creative mode to battle royale

The Block, a flat concrete lot, just replaced Risky Reels on Fortnite's battle royale map. But it won't always be a featureless void. Think back to the long forgotten age of this morning when Fortnite Season 7 and the new creative mode went live. The Block will be where the best player-made creations are put on display for everyone, so long as they make the cut.

Epic says the feature and creative mode are still fairly new and rough, so you'll need to stick to the following rules to put whatever you make up for consideration.

"25x25 tile area on a flat section of your island. It’s very important that your creations can fit nicely on The Block.

Try to keep your ‘Memory Used’ less than 50,000.

Efficiency is just as important as creativity!Chests, floor loot and vehicle spawns will be determined by Epic. No need to include these."

Epic will be eyeing social media for candidates, with a focus on those using the #FortniteBlockParty hashtag. We've yet to dive in there ourselves, but over time, this could mean we see recreations of de_dust2 rotate through live play. Maybe a blocky effigy of your mom.

But really, it's a pretty fascinating idea. Epic is always changing Fortnite's map, and The Block will carry that tradition forward with the players in tandem.

Read the full announcement over on Epic's Fortnite blog.