The Blackwell Epiphany trailer heralds announcement of last game in the series

The Blackwell Epiphany was technically announced a year ago , when Wadjet Eye's Dave Gilbert posted about it on the Adventure Game Studio forums . One of the benefits of game design, though, is that you can mostly make up the pre-release teasers as you go. Hence now, and the game's official announcement, alongside a first trailer for the game. Both accompany the reveal that this will be the final game in the excellent adventure series.

The trailer's description drops the story bombs:

"A dead man's soul cries out against the force of a ferocious blizzard. He cries for help. He cries for answers. Then he screams as he is torn apart like damp tissue paper.

"This wasn't the first time, and it won't be the last.

"The police are powerless to stop it, so the duty falls to the only ones who can. What force could be so powerful -- and so malevolent -- that it would destroy the very core of a life in order to get what it wants? Rosa Blackwell and Joey Mallone mean to find out, even if it means risking themselves in the process."

With no release date beyond "Coming Soon", we're still unsure as to when we'll get to play this final chapter, but it is promising to be the longest Blackwell adventure yet. That's great news, because the tale of the psychic detective and her ghost companion have formed the basis of some of the best adventure mysteries of the last few years. It'll be sad to see them move on.