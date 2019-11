Mathematical! The gang from Cartoon Network's Adventure Time is spilling over into free-to-play platform fighter Brawlhalla. Jake the Dog, Finn the Human, and Princess Bubblegum (and it looks like BMO and Lady Rainicorn might make an appearance, too, in a new 'Buddy' game mode) are joining the fight as playable characters.

The update is "available today," so hop in and swing Jake's Baconhammer around.