That Dragon, Cancer out now

Today is Joel Green's birthday, and his parents Ryan and Amy have chosen to release That Dragon, Cancer to mark the date. That Dragon is a point-and-click adventure charting Joel's four-year struggle with cancer, from his diagnosis at 12 months old to his death in March 2014.

The Steam page cites its themes as faith, love and hope in contrast, I imagine, to a black background. I wouldn't expect it to be an easy experience, but likely worthwhile—reports so far are of poignancy like a punch to the gut.

As a birthday tribute, the Greens have declared today a world-wide pancake party, and invite us to share any pancake going-ons in memory of a loved one or for the sheer sake of pancakes.