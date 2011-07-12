Terraria devs explain Steam sale price hike

One of the best selling deals in the Summer Steam Sale knocked 75% off the 2D explore-a-thon, Terraria . After the sale went live, the discount was suddenly changed to 50% off. Many saw this as a greedy move from the developers. In a post on the Terraria forums , spotted on Reddit by Doomed , Re-Logic say that the discount was supposed to be 50% off from the start.

"We did not intend the sale price to be 75% off at any time," writes developer, Blue. "When the situation was noticed, it was corrected. Hence why it so quickly changed to 50% and caused so many so much grief. We've received many angry emails for people blaming us personally, and calling us greedy, but that is simply not the case here."

"We do not handle distribution. It would be like blaming a food-product maker for a mistake a grocery store made in pricing. They just made the product, and besides telling the store what price they should use, they don't control how it's implemented by the sticker gun in the random stock persons hand.

"We don't feel Steam should get a bad rap for it either, as all it takes is a simple slip in human error to have a bad situation arise. And no one can be said to lead a mistake-less life. We appreciate our friends over at Valve and could not have brought the game to the world so readily without their help. So if you enjoy the game, and yet this situation has 'upset you'. I would just have to say, please take it in stride and don't let it put a sour taste in your mouth toward Re-Logic, or Steam."

Re-Logic are planning the next update for Terraria, which will make the game "150% more difficult," adding more complicated dungeons and more challenging bosses. If you recently picked up Terraria in the Steam sale, check out our beginner's guide to get started.