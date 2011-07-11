Last call for the Steam Summer Camp Sale. Shoot, build, and grind for cheap

The recent Steam Summer Camp Sale has brought new achievements and in-game rewards , along with a bumper selection of cheap games. Today is "Encore Day!" Unless Valve go for a stadium-satisfying multi-encore finish, it's your final chance to download a bargain. All the games are picked from the week's top sellers.

Battlefield Bad Company 2 for £4.99/$7.50, Terraria for £2.99/$4.99 and Magicka for £2.71/$3.39? Yes please. Click through for more details of today's deals.

You've got just over six hours to grab these bargains :



Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition - £7.50/$7.50



Just Cause 2 - £3.49/$4.99



Battlefield: Bad Company 2 - £5.00/$7:50



Sanctum - £2.49/$3.75



Portal 2 - £14.99/$24.99



Dawn of War: Retribution - £14.99/$14.99



Total War: Shogun 2 - £17.99/$29.99



The Witcher 2 - £23.44/$33.49



Terraria - £2.99/$4.99



Assassin's Creed Brotherhood - £14.99/$19.99



Fallout New Vegas - £8.99/$14.99



Two Worlds 2 - £8.50/$17.00



Grand Theft Auto IV: Episodes from Liberty City - £6.24/$9.99



Magicka - £2.71/$3.39

What's the best bargain you've ever picked up in a Steam sale? Back in 2008, £6.99 was a great price for Team Fortress 2. How naive.