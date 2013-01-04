Telltale talks about its future beyond The Walking Dead

The adventure veterans at Telltale Games are keeping themselves busy fashioning the second season of The Walking Dead (which earned our Best Writing of 2012 award), but they're making it clear that they want to develop a narrative-driven game for another major franchise. Telltale co-founder Dan Connors told Red Bull UK he'd like the studio to work on something larger in scale, citing Half-Life and Star Wars as examples.

"Coming from LucasArts, we always felt we could do a great Star Wars story game,” he said. “We also love the idea of building out a deeper story to a great game franchise—something like Half-Life stories or Halo stories."

Telltale Senior Vice President of Publishing Steve Allison later elaborated to VentureBeat that the examples Connors used didn't confirm any intention to contribute to those franchises. "Will we do this? Yes, we believe we will sometime very soon,” Allison explained. “But the franchises mentioned are totally speculative and used only as an example to frame the idea.”

Allison and Connors' words may not necessarily represent a new direction for Telltale as much as a reiteration of its strategy. Before The Walking Dead, of course, Telltale released Jurassic Park and Back to the Future adventure games, both of which were panned. It's also currently at work on an adaptation of the comic book series Fables .

What do you think Telltale should work on next? I'd love to see a Deus Ex adaptation benefit from the same quality of writing and characters as The Walking Dead did.