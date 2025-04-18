Phil Spencer is 'really happy' with Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, hinting there might be more Nazi punching adventures in the future: 'We do think there's life in that franchise'

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle was one of 2024's most pleasant surprises, whipping in at the end of the year and delivering a triple-decker knuckle sandwich to everyone's best games lists. It wasn't just critics and players who were delighted by Indy's long-awaited return to the virtual realm, either. Microsoft was also pleased with Dr Jones' latest adventure, to the point where we might be seeing him again at some point in the future.
Speaking to Variety (via VGC), Microsoft's Phil Spencer was asked whether Microsoft has bigger plans for Indiana Jones, beyond last year's release of the Great Circle and its recent arrival on PlayStation. "I will say, we're really happy with 'Indy' and the players and the reception," he responded, adding. "We do think there's life in that franchise."
Spencer stopped short of stating whether the Great Circle would receive a sequel, saying "I'm just gonna leave it at that." But it does sound like the door is at least open for future Indiana Jones adventures. We do know that developer MachineGames is currently working on DLC for the Great Circle, which is titled Indiana Jones and the Order of Giants and is scheduled to release sometime this year.
Spencer didn't reveal anything about the DLC, although he did praise MachineGames for its approach to designing the Great Circle. "I was really inspired by MachineGames taking someone else's IP and doing something so unique, and I'm inspired about what that team can do next," he says. "Certain people were kind of pushing them on the first person versus third person. And I think once you play it, you realize you are Indy."
This doesn't necessarily mean that a new Indiana Jones game would be a MachineGames joint, however, as Spencer also says he wants to see Microsoft's own licenses get similar treatment from its various studios. "Going forward, I also want to give teams the ability to do our own games and our own franchises," he says. "We have a lot of room to tell new stories, as well. And I want to make sure that's an option for us."
Whatever Microsoft's plans, I for one would certainly be up for another Indiana Jones adventure from MachineGames. The way the studio built the game around the character rather than forcing him into any specific genre was entirely the right call, and I loved sneaking, puzzling, and brawling my way through its historical locations.
This is something Ted likewise noted in his review. "Rather than the dual-wielding ultraviolence of Wolfenstein, The Great Circle is all about more brand-appropriate stealth, hand-to-hand brawling, exploration, and puzzle solving," he wrote back in December. "This game can be a bit wonky, but the overall experience, the immersion, atmosphere, and sense of fun are greater than the sum of its parts."
Rick
