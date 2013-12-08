Telltale announce two new series based on Game of Thrones and Borderlands

I couldn't quite bear the thought of watching VGX (formerly the Spike Video Game Awards) live, but thankfully I didn't have to: its assorted trailers and reveals have now spilled out into the wild. One of the most interesting announcements was really two announcements: the reveal of a duo of new Telltale series based on Game of Thrones and, er, Borderlands. Wait, what? Click on for teaser trailers and morsels of information.

Firstly, and most excitingly, that Game of Thrones game. Nothing was revealed in the following word-filled trailer apart from the fact that a) it exists and b) it features the famous swordy chair in some form, but as VG247 note, Telltale are saying that it will be "similar to other Telltale games" and feature "large battles", just like the HBO series regularly doesn't for budgeting reasons.

Game of Thrones

Get More: Comedy Central

Of course, we already sorta knew that Telltale were working on a Game of Thrones title, but the news that they're making a Borderlands tie-in was brand new information . It's called Tales from the Borderlands, and it will concern a bunch of - according to Gearbox's Randy Pitchford - "wannabe vault hunters". Telltale's Kevin Bruner elaborated at the event, revealing that "you get to shoot stuff, but in a different way. It's gonna play like a Telltale game — you're going to be engaging characters and developing relationships, but it's very much in the Borderlands world. It's this great hybrid of everything that's great about Borderlands and everything that's great about Telltale." (Thanks Kotaku .)

You can find the debut trailer below. Both games - or their first episodes, at least - will be out in 2014. They'll be joined by season 2 of The Walking Dead and the rest of The Wolf Among Us's first season - Telltale sure have a lot of on their plate at the moment.

Tales from the Borderlands

Get More: Comedy Central