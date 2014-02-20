Popular

Team Fortress 2 fan-made Source Filmmaker short reveals the durability of robots

Thanks to the Titanfall beta, my week has been mostly defined by super-stompy death machines. Even though that's over, my appreciation for the colossal metal monsters isn't about to end. For anyone else pining for the powerful crush of hydraulic hands, here's a brief hit in the form of a TF2 Source Filmmaker short. Unlike the game's actual giant robots, this version is a dramatically difficult challenge to bring down.

This is the second video in creator "Fedora Chronicles", although according to the creator, it doesn't have much in common with the first . Instead, it's a fully standalone story, and one of the best made SFM shorts I've seen for a while.

Thanks, Kotaku .

Phil Savage

