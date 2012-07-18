Team Fortress 2 crew coming to Hero Academy, cross-over hats coming to TF2

Hero Academy, Robot Entertainment's tactical, turn-based team battle game is coming to Steam on August 8th, and it's bringing some PC gaming all-stars with it. The entire Team Fortress 2 crew we know and love (and sometimes hate...I'm looking at you, Spy) will be playable. Read on to see how they fit into Hero Academy, and check out the TF2 hats you can get by playing it.

From the press release:

Team Bonus: Relentless Action - Stomping enemies grants an action point.

Spy – A cloaked unit who cannot be targeted at range. The Spy deals massive damage when attacking an enemy from behind.



Scout – A fast-moving recon hero; Players gain an AP when deploying the Scout. The Scout automatically hops backwards when hit by an opponent.



Sniper – The Sniper can target enemies anywhere in his row. At the end of your turn, the Sniper crouches. If he remains unscathed until your next turn, the Sniper gains increased power on his next shot.



Medic – The Medic heals and revives allies; He can link to a full-health ally to increase their power.



Engineer – A defensive hero with a basic ranged attack. The Engineer can upgrade allies' weapons.



Heavy – The Heavy does AOE attack at range. Every successive attack deals more damage as his minigun spins up.



Pyro - He does full damage to two enemies in a row; The Pyro's attack can hit cloaked Spies.



Demoman – The Demoman lobs grenades that do AOE damage. He does bonus damage when attacking crystals.



Soldier – The Soldier is a ranged hero. He uses powerful rockets to knock enemy units back.

And here's a look at the new, Hero Academy-inspired headwear for TF2: