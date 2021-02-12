Genshin Impact Iron Ingot Meets Ziwei guide

Need a hand with the Genshin Impact Iron Ingot Meets Ziwei quest? The Genshin Impact 1.3 update is in full swing, and now, following on from the Genshin Impact Kamera event, Five Flushes of Fortune, miHoYo's free open world has been taken over by a new set of limited-time festivities: Lantern Rite Tales.

But you already know that. What you actually want to know is how to tick off one of the missions in this special event. In Iron Ingot Meets Ziwei, a miner (Iron Ingot) needs inspiration to help him meet a girl called Ziwei. The quest itself is pretty simple, but the camera is a little fussy as you try to take pictures of the two picturesque landscapes you need to capture. So in this Genshin Impact Ziwei guide I'm going to help you address that, grab yourself a tasty meal of Almond Tofu, and complete the quest.

Genshin Impact Iron Ingot Meets Ziwei: How to take the photos

Once you accept the quest from the Lantern Rite Tales event menu, start the quest by heading to Iron Ingot's location, which is near the Statue of the Seven south of Dunyu Ruins. Speak to him, and you'll learn that he has a thing for a girl called Ziwei and he's even learning poetry to impress her. Aww.

The thing is, Iron Ingot wants to find just the right spot, away from the hoi polloi, to meet the woman of his dreams—that's where you come in. The two spots—both near Mt. Tianheng—will be marked on your map, so choose your first destination and get your camera ready.

Speaking of your camera, this is where you might be getting a bit stuck. The thing is, if you take a photo with the camera shortcut, it won't progress the quest. Instead, use the camera through the main menu, which should work.

Once you've done that in both locations, your next job is to give Iron Ingot some Almond Tofu. You can buy this in Wangshu's Inn in Liyue or cook it yourself (milk x3, sugar x1, almond x1). Then you can finally meet with Ziwei, finish the quest and get your reward, including a nice bump in seasonal Festive Fever. Just remember, if you want to ensure you get your reward, get this quest done before the Lantern Rite Tales event concludes on February 28.