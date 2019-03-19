Here's the first teaser trailer for System Shock 3

System Shock 3 got a teaser trailer today, marking the first time we've seen any video of the game since its 2015 reveal. OtherSide Entertainment unveiled the short clip today as part of Unity's GDC 2019 keynote address. Which means, of course, that the game will run on Unity.

System Shock 3 is helmed by Warren Spector, who was producer, designer and director of the original System Shock, as well as Deus Ex. There's not much else in the way of solid information about the game, not to mention a release date. Former publisher Starbreeze sold the game's publishing rights back to OtherSide entertainment in February, but it's unclear whether that has affected development.