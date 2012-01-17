Syndicate coming to Good Old Games this Thursday

The original Syndicate will get a new lease of life this Thursday with a release on Good Old Games. For $5.99, you'll get a classic slice of gaming history. New players will get to explore the grim, cyberpunk world that inspired the shiny gatling guns and mind-hacking shenanigans of the Starbreeze Syndicate. Those with fond memories of the original can be transported back to a time when Bullfrog couldn't stop making great games, to discover just how brutal Syndicate could be.

Syndicate was released in 1993, just before PC Gamer issue 1, but we did review the re-issue in PCG 31, giving it a thoroughly respectable 89% (Also reviewed: Theme Park - 85%! Settlers 2 -89%! Deep Space 9: Harbinger - 45% :( ). Good Old Games are also running a competition to win a copy for free, find out more on the Good Old Games site .