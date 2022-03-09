Where to find the Sword of Night and Flame in Elden Ring

Elden Ring's Sword of Night and Flame is a "Legendary Armament" that can be obtained relatively early in the game. The Sword of Night and Flame scales in damage primarily off of Faith and Intelligence, and to use it you will require:

Strength and Dexterity: Both physical damage stats require a nominal investment of 12 to use the sword

Both physical damage stats require a nominal investment of 12 to use the sword Intelligence and Faith: The weapon does however require a hefty 24 points in both Int and Fai to wield

The weapon does however require a hefty 24 points in both Int and Fai to wield Endurance: The sword is not particularly heavy, so you don't need too much to maintain a fast roll

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: FromSoftware) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: FromSoftware)

The Sword of Night and Flame is a highly recommended Elden Ring weapon because of its unique ashes of war, "Night-and-Flame Stance." From a ready position holding L2, you can perform a light attack to launch a magic beam resembling the powerful Night Comet sorcery, or use heavy attack for AoE fire damage at close range.

Elden Ring Sword of Night and Flame: Where to find Caria Manor

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: FromSoftware) Image 2 of 2 There was an illusory wall in that archway about fifteen to twenty hours ago, I promise. (Image credit: FromSoftware)

You can find the Sword of Night and Flame at the Caria Manor in northwestern Liurnia of the Lakes. The Kingsrealm Ruins contains one of Elden Ring's honest-to-god illusory walls ("hidden path ahead" indeed) in the northeast section of the town. The Caria Manor is also your first stop in Ranni's quest, an almost essential piece of side content in Elden Ring and the source of another Legendary Armament, the Dark Moon Greatsword.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: FromSoftware) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: FromSoftware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: FromSoftware)

After braving the hand spiders after the manor's entrance and making it to the Lower Manor Site of Grace, proceed out to the battlements. The path forward will take you deeper into the dungeon, but to find the Sword of Night and Flame, hang a left and proceed all the way to the end. Below, you'll see a set of buildings with staggered rooftops. Drop down at their highest point and climb down the ladder into the central building. The Sword of Night and Flame will be waiting for you in a chest!