Survarium coming to Europe in January, along with an open beta

Look at all that rust, all that flora and fauna reclaiming the world from nasty humans. This is a STALKER game alright, except it's not, it's Survarium, the free-to-play (eek) multiplayer shooter made by some of the people responsible for the original STALKER games. We've mentioned Vostok Games' weathered FPS several times over the last couple of years, but now it's finally coming to Europe. On 5th January, European servers will be made available, along with an open beta comprising two PvP modes.

The news comes via the Survarium site, which details the coming beta thusly. "The Beta will feature two variations of the PvP game mode; the traditional Team Deathmatch and Battery Retrieval." It won't, however, feature the promised Co-op and Freeplay modes, because those still don't exist. Impressions of the PvP seem pretty positive, however, so it's worth a curious looksie if you're jonesing for some STALKERish shooting in the new year.

