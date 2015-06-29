Supreme League of Patriots developer offers free game to Batman buyers

Indie developer No Bull Intentions feels so badly for people who bought Batman: Arkham Knight on PC that it's offering to give them the first season of Supreme League of Patriots at no charge.

"We think that PC gamers get taken for granted far too often. Those who choose to play on PC are often subjected to shoddy console ports, driver problems, poor optimization and game-breaking bugs, not to mention invasive DRM and launch delays of weeks or even months for some titles," the studio wrote. "We’re making this offer to show our support for PC gamers."

Anyone who bought the PC version of Batman: Arkham Knight, either retail or digital, before midnight PST on June 30 (which is actually tomorrow) is eligible for the offer. Claims can be made by sending proof of purchase to supremeleagueofpatriots@gmail.com.

"While we have every confidence that Rocksteady and Warner Bros. will keep patching Arkham Knight until it’s the amazing game we all anticipated, that doesn’t take away the disappointment that gamers felt," it continued. "We recognize that our little superhero caper can’t do that either, but we hope the comical adventures of The Purple Patriot will bring a smile to their faces while they’re waiting. After all, The Purple Patriot is possibly the only superhero in history to take himself more seriously than 'the bat'."

Taking advantage of one developer's misfortune (or incompetence) to draw attention to its own game is obviously an opportunistic move, not terribly unlike what Techland did in response to Destiny's Red Bull promo. And Supreme League of Patriots, as No Bull acknowledged, is hardly in the "league" of the Arkham games. (The good ones, anyway.) But free is free, as they say. And who doesn't like free stuff?

It's not entirely clear how long the offer is good for. VG247 says it ends on June 30, but No Bull's original post indicates that that's just the deadline for purchasing Arkham Knight. Either way, it's probably best not to dawdle. Find out more about Supreme League of Patriots and its highly objectionable (in a good way) hero The Purple Patriot in our February feature entitled, tellingly, The Jerk Factor.

Update: As No Bull founder Phil Ings clarified in the forum, the June 30 deadline is strictly for purchasing Batman: Arkham Knight. There's no time limit for claiming the free copy of Supreme League of Patriots, and people who got the game through the Nvidia promotion will also be covered. "We'll keep going until everyone who qualifies gets one," he wrote. "No one will get missed out."