Summer Game Fest returns next week with a new developer showcase

Summer Game Fest, the online videogame showcase that never ends (it just goes on and on, my friends), will return next week with a new show curated by Geoff Keighley and the Day of the Devs team. The event will feature world-first reveals from iam8bit, Panic, MWM Interactive, Team17, and ustwo games, along with looks at ongoing projects and even a couple of musical performances.

The pre-show will begin at 7:30 am PT/10:30 am ET with acoustic renditions of music from the Sayonara Wild Hearts soundtrack, composed by performer Jonathan Eng. At 8 am PT/11 am ET, the full show will kick off with a look at games including:

An Airport for Aliens Currently Run by Dogs (Strange Scaffold)

(Strange Scaffold) Dreamscaper (Afterburner Studios/Maple Whispering Limited)

(Afterburner Studios/Maple Whispering Limited) Figment: Creed Valley (Bedtime Digital Games)

(Bedtime Digital Games) Ghostrunner (One More Level/505 Games)

(One More Level/505 Games) Griefhelm (Johnny Dale Lonack/Thorrnet Publishing)

(Johnny Dale Lonack/Thorrnet Publishing) I Am Dead (Hollow Ponds and Richard Hogg/Annapurna Interactive)

(Hollow Ponds and Richard Hogg/Annapurna Interactive) Mechinus (Huey Games)

(Huey Games) Tunche (LEAP Games Studios/HypeTrain Digital)

(LEAP Games Studios/HypeTrain Digital) Unto The End (2 Ton Studios/Big Sugar)

(2 Ton Studios/Big Sugar) Voidtrain (Nearga/HypeTrain Digital)

The event will also feature the first-ever live performance of the Bugsnax theme song by Kero Kero Bonito, and will close out with yet another musical performance, this one by Kyoto-based multimedia artist Baiyon, who is also providing the soundtrack for the showcase.

The Summer Games Fest Developer Showcase number two will be streamed on Twitch, YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook. Details are up at summergamefest.com.