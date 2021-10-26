Step into a hand-painted watercolour village in this stunning indie adventure

Great paintings take time. And while the artists behind the gorgeous watercolour adventure Dordogne had planned to release this year, the lovingly hand-painted adventure will now release in 2022.

I first spotted Dordogne back when I penned Rock Paper Shotgun's weekly screenshots column, stunned by illustrator Cedric Babouche's ability to turn layers of painted watercolour into a full 3D world. It's flown quietly since then, popping up at Wholesome Direct showcases, with plans to release sometime this Autumn.

But while there's been no formal announcement, this week GameInformer spotted that Dordogne has been picked up by Focus Entertainment (formerly Focus Home Interactive). The publisher's listing for game now lists a release on October 5th, 2022—roughly a full year later than intended.

Dordogne wants to tell a warm, intimate story of Mini, a woman in her 30s visiting the home of her recently-passed grandmother. You play as a 10-year-old version of Mimi exploring hazy, vibrant memories, rendered almost dreamlike by the watercolour visuals.

It's a pitch that'll be made or broken by that gorgeous artwork. And if it takes the developer a little while longer to paint a perfect picture, I'm more than happy to wait another year.