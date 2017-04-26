SteelSeries QcK Prism mouse pad is the final piece to your RGB light show

SteelSeries is a just a tad late to make the claim that its QcK Prism is the first RGB mouse pad, but it can (and does) boast that it's the first dual-surface RGB dance floor for your rodent. Fancy that.

While RGB lighting is a point of emphasis, it's not the only draw here. SteelSeries says the QcK Prism is "built with purpose" that goes beyond the aesthetics of illumination and extends into the performance benefits of PC gaming.

Those benefits come by way of a dual-sided pad that you can flip within its RGB frame. On one side is a micro-textured cloth that adds friction for more deliberate movements, while the other side consists of a hard polymer surface for fast and smooth gliding.

"Every aspect of this peripheral was built with purpose. It delivers premium surface performance with brilliant lighting and zero mouse cable interference," says Jason Christian, category manager for gaming surfaces, mice and keyboards at SteelSeries.

The mouse pad measures 292.4 x 8.68 x 356.72mm (WxHxD) and weighs a hefty two pounds. It has a cable length of 1.8m.

Getting back to the RGB illumination, there are a dozen zones you can customize with various effects. These can be tied to in-game events, such as low ammo, health, kills, and so forth. It also can be synced with other RGB peripherals from SteelSeries, such as its Arctis 5 headset, Rival 700 mouse, and Apex M800 keyboard.