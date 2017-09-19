Steamworld Dig 2 launch trailer highlights the beauty and danger of its underground world

Image & Form Games announced last week that Steamworld Dig 2 will arrive on the PC on September 22, just one day—rather than the "few days" we expected—after it debuts on the Nintendo Switch. With both of those dates now looming, the studio has released the official launch trailer, showing off some of the game's lovely underground environments and a handful of the nasties who live in them.

Steamworld Dig 2 is a robotic spelunking adventure that takes place in a steam-driven, Wild West-style world. It's not really big on story—"In search of her lost friend, a lone steambot and her unlikely companion must dig deep, gain riches and explore an underworld riddled with danger. But time is running short…" is the entirety of the synopsis on Steam—but the sprawling, secret-fillled world of the first game was a lot of fun to explore. If you haven't tried it yet, here's a reminder that it remains free on Origin through the On the House program.