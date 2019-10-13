Steam is having an LGBTQ+ games sale

In honor of the USA's just-passed National Coming Out Day on October 11, Steam has put a bunch of games by LGBTQ+ developers or about LGBTQ+ themes on sale. The sale runs until October 15, although some games will remain discounted until October 16.

Among the discounts are 69% off dad-dating sim Dream Daddy (nice), 65% off Mount Your Friends, half-off the catalogue of Love Conquers All games Ladykiller in a Bind, Analogue: A Hate Story, and Hate Plus, as well as Coming Out on Top and the cyberpunk AF Red Strings Club. Oh, and Life is Strange is 80% off as well. This promotion has vanished off the front of Steam now but here's the sale page.

The LGBTQ+ sale is already showing that games which normally don't typically receive much attention from the big old carousel at the top of the store page are capable of doing well when they are highlighted, as Emma Maassen of Kitsune Games (currently working on 2D platformer Lore Finder) shows.