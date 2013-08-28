Steam Greenlight approves largest batch yet, one hundred new titles greenlit

Somebody has given the Steam Greenlight valve a kick, turning the previous slow trickle of accepted indies into a full-on flood. Instead of the usual ten-at-a-time approval process, today Valve have cleared one hundred games to be sold on Steam, with a view to stress-testing their system. An August 28th Batch Workshop Collection has been created to let you browse through the mega-list.

"This latest milestone is both a celebration of the progress we've made behind the scenes and a stress test of our systems," explains the announcement post . "Future batches are not likely to be as large, but if everything goes smoothly we should be able to continue increasing the throughput of games from Greenlight to the Steam store."

"As with past batches, these titles will be released independently in the weeks or months ahead, as they complete development and integrate any Steamworks features they are interested in utilizing."

Browsing the giant list of soon-to-be Steamified games, a few highlights stand out. Mostly, though, its an interesting collection of the unknown and obscure. The next few months of Steam releases should be enjoyably diverse. Anything caught your eye?